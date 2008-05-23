How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Handheld Fluke Thermal Imager Puts Predator Vision in Your Pocket

A few months ago, I had a mouse problem in my apartment (just one and we caught it, but that's a problem to me) and I was on edge for weeks, always expecting another one of the cat-eating, fanged and diseased rodents to scurry out from behind my kitchen sink (determined, after going over the whole apartment CSI-style, to the be sole point of invasion). If I had possessed Fluke's Ti25 handheld thermal imager, I could've resumed calmly eating peanut butter by the spoon a lot sooner, since the pocket Predator vision would've revealed any more lurking in my walls. And peace of mind, friends, is certainly worth US$7500. You can see its actual, proscribed use after the jump.

[Fluke via MAKE Technabob]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles