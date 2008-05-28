Hacked Wii Balance Board Surfs Google Earth

From a technical standpoint, what's going on here isn't all the mind-blowing. A group of German students are using the Wii Balance Board (from Wii Fit) as an input to navigate Google Earth. But what is notable is that the board was programmed to allow users to surf Earth ala unconventionally transparent marketing ploy super heroes. Unfortunately, the turning sensation more closely resembles FPS strafing. But Man must first walk before he can surf—and surf before he can surf the cosmos.