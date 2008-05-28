Hack Apple TV In One Step With the aTV Flash Drive

The idea behind AppleCore LLCs aTV Flash Drive is that users can reflash their Apple TV and add all sorts of cool and useful functionality without having to waste time scrounging around the internet looking for hacks. According to the product website, all you need to do is install the drive and it will do the rest—without voiding your warranty. But what sort of features will it add?

Key Features: - Play most video formats (DivX, Xvid, AVI, WMV, RMVB + more) - Play DVD files WITHOUT converting them - Sync, organize and watch non-iTunes video files - Browse the web with a Safari based web browser - Rent & watch Hi-Def movies from Jaman.com - Stream media from UPnP(v1) media servers - View local weather forecasts - View RSS Feeds - Enable SSH access - All original Apple TV features remain intact - And much, much more...

The drive will run you US$59.95, which is a small price to pay in proportion to the enhanced functionality you will receive. This is in addition to the fact that it can save you a ton of time—not to mention one big headache. [AppleCore LLC via Palluxo via Crunchgear]