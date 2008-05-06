Guy's Beer Can Coffin: Travel to The Afterlife in Drunken Stlye

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

"The only way you can become a legend is in your coffin," said Bette Davis. Perhaps Bill Bramanti has heard this, perhaps not— one thing's for sure, his coffin may be his mark on history. He loves Pabst Blue Ribbon beer so much that he's going to be buried in a coffin labelled just like a can of it. In fact, Bill's already had the casket made and has even tried it out for size. Until he's permanently resident though, it's serving as a beer cooler for... Pabst Blue Ribbon beer of course. A coffin shaped like your favourite beverage? That's consumer-brand dedication, right there folks. So, tell us in the comments: what novelty coffin would you choose? [USA Today]

