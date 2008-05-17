Ground Effects Lighting From Snap-On Makes Your Toolbox Look Fast

Sure a toolbox is functional, but it lacks aesthetics. My suggestion: paint flames on the side and add some ground effects lighting from Snap-On. The AC-powered lights come in singles or dual packs in blue, red and green colours—and they can be attached to any number of surfaces using magnetic clamps. Unfortunately, the Snap-on site is a little wonky with regard to pricing on these things, but we do know that the dual packs will set you back about US$90 (which seems to be the same price for a single green). Way overpriced if you ask me, but that is what you get when you buy a big name brand. [Snap-On via Toolmonger]