Griffin PowerDock Does Two iPods At the Same Time, Man

There's nothing better than two iPods or iPhones at the same time, unless you're talking about four iPods at the same time, but let's not get greedy. Griffin's PowerDock lets you bathe in the comfort of knowing two beautiful universal dock ports are being serviced simultaneously, while at the same time holding them upright in a gentle caress that only a dock that's certified as "Works with iPhone" and "Made for iPod" can. You too can get two iPods at the same time for not one million dollars, but US$49.99. [Griffin]