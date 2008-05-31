Griffin PowerDock Does Two iPods At the Same Time, Man

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

There's nothing better than two iPods or iPhones at the same time, unless you're talking about four iPods at the same time, but let's not get greedy. Griffin's PowerDock lets you bathe in the comfort of knowing two beautiful universal dock ports are being serviced simultaneously, while at the same time holding them upright in a gentle caress that only a dock that's certified as "Works with iPhone" and "Made for iPod" can. You too can get two iPods at the same time for not one million dollars, but US$49.99. [Griffin]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

