GPS-Tracked Biggest Drawing in the World is Complete Fake

You know that so-called "biggest drawing in the World" made by pin-point DHL mailings of a GPS tracker? Well, all you doubting commenters were right: it's a complete and utter fake. While artist Erik Nordenankar was allowed into a DHL warehouse, that's about it as far as any real mail is concerned. A note on his website says "This is fictional work. DHL did not transport the GPS at any time." So, no GPS tracker, no DHL pin-point global mailing. Just one big steaming pile of fakeness. [Gadget Lab]