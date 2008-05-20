GPS Wrist Tracker Has GSM for Live Position Updates

In January we brought you some info on the SPOT GPS tracker that broadcasts live info on your whereabouts, and now just four months later there's this new wrist-mounted gizmo that does almost the same. The Wrist Tracker is actually a multifunction device that has a GSM unit built-in, alongside the GPS tracker and data-logger, and it can be configured to send your position data via SMS at set intervals, or tracked real-time by GPRS. There's a plain LCD screen which displays the usual GPS info, and though it's not overly attractive it doesn't appear massively chunky. Available recently, though there's no info on pricing. [Coolest Gadgets via Navigadget]