GPS on the iPhone 3G Confirmed?

We have all heard the rumours about whether or not GPS functionality will show up on the new iPhone, but according to GigaOM it is a done deal. Their confirmation is based on two factors: private sources that claim a GPS contract for the iPhone was awarded to Broadcom and legal requirements put in place last year by the FCC regarding Enhanced 911. Even though GigaOM is a reputable source, I'm not ready to buy into iPhone GPS just yet. Sources are sources and I'm pretty sure E911 doesn't even need GPS. [GigaOM]