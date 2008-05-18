Gorgeous Shots Of Microwaved CDs

We haven't nuked a CD since the 90s either, but maybe that's only because we didn't have the right camera setup to capture the digital destruction in all of its glory. The Wacky Archives features a few remarkable shots of our ex-favourite pastime and we strongly recommend it as an opulently wasteful way to burn 3 minutes of your precious Saturday. To see the price a microwave pays for its art, hit the jump.

...like a robot exploded in there, its silver blood splattered with Pollockian imprecision. [Wacky Archives via MAKE]