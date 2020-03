Even Google Maps is getting in on GTA IV fever, making an online version of the map that came with the game. In a way, it's much better than the paper map because you can click on and off different points of interests (missions, restaurants, safe houses, gun shops) and know where you're going. What with Google mapping out the ocean, an imaginary world isn't that much of a stretch. Are we the only ones here that wishes they were playing GTA IV instead of working? [Google Maps IGN via Kotaku]