Google Maps Already Promoting Google Ocean?

Google Maps directions.png

Remember Google's decision to launch ocean mapping? Well, now we know why. It appears that Google Maps is recommending people Kayak their way from Canada to Australia.

I know that Google Maps doesn't always offer the best directions to get from A to B, but the mere fact that the Kayak was included as a valid mode of transportation is hilarious. I mean, don't you think that if you're at an airport to start with (even if it's in Canada), the best way for international travel would be to fly?

Or maybe they were just inspired by these guys.

[Google Maps - Thanks Gianpaolo]

