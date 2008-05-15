Google Maps Adds Wikipedia Articles, Geotagged Photos, Real Estate Listings

Google Maps has just added even more information for your geographical perusal, including the option to place links to Wikipedia articles and geotagged photos from Panoramio on top of your maps. It's a cool way to see shots of areas taken with a more artful eye than the Street View vans as well as check out info written by strangers and verified by nobody of authority. It's also added real estate listings, which you can turn on under the "search options" link. The future is now! [Google Maps via Lifehacker]