How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Giz's Memorial Day Cameraphone Photo Contest

This weekend is Memorial Day, so you know what that means: an extra day off from work, grilling meats and getting drunk in the early afternoon. Yes, the beginning of summer is a beautiful, beautiful thing. But we want to give you a little challenge for this weekend, which looks set up to provide pretty great weather over much of the country. We're going to have a little photo contest, challenging you to take the best outdoor/summer shots you can using only your cameraphone.

We're looking for either nice compositions in the artistic sense or something that will make us laugh. The only rules are that the pictures have to be taken outside and they have to be taken with a cameraphone. Send your best pics to [email protected] with "summer shots" in the subject line and I'll run a gallery of the best entries next Tuesday, providing a bright spot on an otherwise horrible, hungover day of work. Get to it!

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles