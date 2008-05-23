Giz's Memorial Day Cameraphone Photo Contest

This weekend is Memorial Day, so you know what that means: an extra day off from work, grilling meats and getting drunk in the early afternoon. Yes, the beginning of summer is a beautiful, beautiful thing. But we want to give you a little challenge for this weekend, which looks set up to provide pretty great weather over much of the country. We're going to have a little photo contest, challenging you to take the best outdoor/summer shots you can using only your cameraphone.

We're looking for either nice compositions in the artistic sense or something that will make us laugh. The only rules are that the pictures have to be taken outside and they have to be taken with a cameraphone. Send your best pics to [email protected] with "summer shots" in the subject line and I'll run a gallery of the best entries next Tuesday, providing a bright spot on an otherwise horrible, hungover day of work. Get to it!