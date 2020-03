I asked Wilson why we had two animal posts on the page, back to back. Seems like overload on critters. But then I kind of remembered I really LIKE animal + gadget stories. I mean, FuzzyWuzzyModo was my idea, and all. So, I think we'll do a few more posts like this, for the hell of it, on this slow news day. Look, a polar bear pretending to be on the phone! Leave a caption! [Photo via Dark Roasted]