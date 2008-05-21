Giz Readers Love Rocking the Old Tech in Our Retro-Fantastic Gallery

Last week, I asked you to send me in photos of the oldest gear you still use on at least a semi-regular basis. It got a great response, and I really loved going through the entries. In the gallery below you'll find everything from 70+ year old radios to still-in-use LaserDisc and BetaMax players, clearly loved for many years by their proud owners. Clearly, not everything here is still in use (you still playing Ghostbusters II on your Tandy all that often?), but the nostalgia value alone makes a lot of these worth including. Walk with me, friends, down memory lane.