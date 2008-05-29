Plasma and LCD HDTVs are better now than they ever have been, but they're just that—the TVs of now. OLED is the TV of the future—being shown off today at All Things D. Thin, beautiful and obscenely expensive though, for the moment, still a bit small.
Giz Explains: OLED, the Future of TV
