Gigantic, Ceiling-Sized Digital Clock Threatens to Crush You with Time

Do you ever feel like time is hanging over your head, adding apprehension and dread to your life? Like it could just crash down and kill you at any moment? Like time has an annoying buzz to it and that it throws a harsh, flat light? Either you have OCD or you've got one of these gigantic, florescent digital clocks hanging on your ceiling.



The clock, an art project by Realities United, is only two digits, so it can only show time in minutes. If you've got a good sense of what hour it is it shouldn't be too much of a problem, but having to tilt your head back to check the time might get annoying after awhile. Oh well, it certainly looks cool, and that seems to have been the point. [Realities United via New Launches and Core77]