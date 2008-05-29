How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Giant Walk-on Keyboard For Typing, not Making Tunes Big-Style

Maurin Donneaud has created this giant walk-on rug computer keyboard, going for stomp-sensitive design rather than touch. It's a home-made affair, with foam separating the conducting-fabric contacts inside until you press down, and is powered by an Arduino board. So, while it won't let you bash out tunes like Tom Hanks in Big it will let you stamp out emails to your pals— all that leaping around would probably be fairly good exercise. At last: a way to keep your fave Giz Editors in good shape. [Hacakaday]

keyboardrug1keyboardrug2keyboardrug3

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles