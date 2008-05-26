Get Creative With a Folding Origami Lamp

If you find yourself with some time on your hands during this long Memorial Day weekend, making your own folding origami lamp could prove to be a good time-killer while you wait for meat to cook on the BBQ. The design is as basic as it gets—all you need is a pre-scored 0.8mm sheet of stainless steel and some sort of lamp fixture. Then it is just a matter of bending the segments into an origami design that suits your tastes. As you can see from the image, the light shining through the steel makes for an unique decorative lighting solution. [Yanko Design via DVICE via The Design Blog]