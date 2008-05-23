Geniuses at AT&T Rush Out a Package with Only a Plastic Bag Inside

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We've shown you irresponsible shipping before, but this one takes the cake. Brett from TUAW ordered a refurbed 16GB iPhone. He got (and was charged) for two by accident. OK, that's annoying enough. But the next day he received another package from AT&T. It was shipped 2-day via DHL. Inside? One empty plastic bag, complete with an invoice for "75011 MISC iPhone PPA BAG ... $0.00."

Seriously, how does this happen? I know a lot of shipping is automated these days, but was there not a single person along the way who noticed that a package was going out with only a bag inside? Rush, no less! And how many times do things like this happen? It's probably not an isolated incident if a writer from a prominent Apple blog happened to be on the receiving end of it. If you're wondering where all those surcharges on your AT&T bill are going to, consider it a "We're a poorly run company" tax to pay for garbage like this. [TUAW]

