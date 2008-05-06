Gateway Budget Gaming Desktop Gets 45nm Quad-Core Refresh

It's been a few months since CES, so Gateway is rightly updating its FX budget gaming desktops with some fresher chips. Most notably, the FX7026 (more budget-y) and FX541 (more performance-y) are picking up Intel's mid-range Q9300 Core 2 Quad processor (which beat down AMD's top of the line Phenom X4 9850 quad in benchmarks). They both start at a little over a grand, so not bad deals—check the release for more details.

GATEWAY INTRODUCES NEW DESKTOP PCS; SEVERAL MODELS FEATURE FACTORY OVER-CLOCKED PROCESSORS AND GRAPHICS FOR MAXIMUM PERFORMANCE

Gateway Offers One Model with Windows XP through its Direct Channel

IRVINE, Calif., May 6, 2008 - Gateway today introduced a range of new desktop PCs for retail and direct customers. Offering either AMD or Intel processors, leading technology and rich multimedia features, Gateway's new line up includes PCs for general home use, tech savvy enthusiasts and high-performance gamers. While most of the new products include Windows Vista, Gateway is still offering one model with Windows XP.

For those who prefer to purchase from their local retailer, Gateway has increased the performance of its value-based FX desktop, with the introduction of the FX7026. The newest generation PC in this line features a faster processor, over-clocked graphics, more memory and increased storage. Recently introduced at retail outlets nationwide, Gateway's line of FX PCs maximize gaming and digital media performance at a compelling price point. With widespread availability through the retail channel, the FX line takes the guess-work out of purchasing a gaming PC, bringing high-performance gaming within reach of most mainstream consumers.

Gateway has also refreshed its powerful GT Series of desktops, offering Quad-Core and Triple-Core processors, premium integrated graphics and up to 4GB of memory. GT Series PCs are designed for consumers managing digital media libraries, editing video and photos, or for online game playing.

For customers who prefer to purchase direct via phone or over the Internet, Gateway has refreshed and added several new models to its mainstream multimedia DX line as well as its flagship no-compromise FX Series of PCs.

"Our new line up includes something for everyone," said Steve Bulling, senior manager of desktops. "Regardless of cost or how they are going to be used, each one of these systems offers great technology that will enhance the computing experience. From the over-clocked graphics found in our value based FX7026 gaming PC to the availability of a powerful DX system with Windows XP, our customers have the ability to make choices that best fit their needs."

New Retail Systems Provide Rich Feature Set and Tremendous Value

Gateway FX7026 - Bringing High-Performance Gaming to the Masses

At just $1,099.99, the FX7026 challenges the specs and performance of systems costing almost twice as much. It features an Intel® Core(TM) 2 Quad processor Q9300, over-clocked NVIDIA® 8800GT graphics, an incredible 4GB of memory and a massive 640GB(1) hard drive. It is powerful enough to handle just about any graphic-intensive task, blazing through games and multimedia applications with ease.

Serious gamers, high-quality media creators and enthusiasts alike will be thrilled with the phenomenal performance of a 64-bit processor, 4GB of memory and Windows Vista® Home Premium 64-bit Edition. This combination packs a powerful punch for video, large database searches, multitasking, games and other programs that require complex calculations and a lot of memory. Further enhancing the computing experience, Windows Vista® Home Premium with Service Pack 1 includes quality improvements that help improve reliability, security and overall performance.

Gamers will especially appreciate the system's ability to deliver realistic 3D effects and ultra-fast system response and frame rates, making it an ideal system for playing the hottest games with DirectX®10 technology.

Gateway GT Series - Ideal for Multimedia Applications and Managing Digital Media

Gateway's GT Series of desktops offer intense power and plenty of memory, so consumers can blaze through applications and watch, listen, burn, play and download digital content without any compromise in performance.

The new GT Series models include the Gateway GT5670, GT5674, GT5676 and the GT5678. Depending on budget and needs, consumers can choose a system best suited to their requirements. With prices ranging from $549.99 to $849.99, the new models feature a range of leading technologies, including AMD Phenom(TM) Quad-Core or Triple Core Processors and 3GB or 4GB of memory, providing what it takes to stay productive, multitask with ease and manage digital media

Providing stellar realism to gaming and video playback, models include either integrated NVIDIA® GeForce® 6150SE or ATI Radeon(TM) HD 3200 graphics, which also provides DirectX® 10 support and HDMI output.

Two models offer Windows Vista® Home Premium 64-bit, giving the performance needed by serious gamers, high-quality media creators and enthusiasts who demand the most from digital media.

Compelling productivity features make it easy for consumers to be tech-savvy and get the most enjoyment out of their PC as possible.

With the 15-in-1 digital media card reader, photos can easily be transferred from a camera onto the PC. The integrated Smart Copy button instantly downloads the photos and organizes them into files.

The desktops are ideally suited for consumers who want to create personalised DVDs or CDs of their favourite photos or music for family or friends. Consumers can use the SuperMulti optical drive to burn content on any disc format, and then use the Labelflash(TM) technology(2) to laser-etch personalised images and text directly onto the discs.

With hard drive sizes ranging from 320GB to 750GB(1), there is ample storage for movies, photos and music files.

Pricing and Availability

The Gateway FX7026 Desktop and Gateway GT Series desktops are available now at leading retail outlets nationwide. Visit www.gateway.com/retail for additional information or to locate a store.

New Gateway FX541 and DX442 Desktops Provide Leading Technology

FX541 - An Extreme Machine for Serious Gamers

The FX541 is Gateway's fastest, most powerful desktop. Engineered for next-generation gaming and high-end applications and optimised for high-definition media, the FX541 Series delivers pure, raw quad-core power. Ideal for extreme gaming, digital content creation and advanced multitasking, it is designed for enthusiasts who want the latest in cutting-edge technology but don't want to spend a fortune.

The FX541 includes an NVIDIA SLI-capable motherboard, dual PCIe x16 slots with SLI support and dual Gigabit Ethernet for maximum online gaming performance. The FX541XT offers a factory over-clocked processor and runs dual NVIDIA 8800 GT factory limited warranted(3) over-clocked video cards in SLI mode for maximum performance.

Last but not least, the Gateway FX541 Series includes a 700 watt power supply, ensuring it can support any additional high-performance hardware or future expansion requirements.

Pricing and Availability

Some models in the new FX541 Series are available now direct from Gateway. Customers can visit www.gateway.com or call 1-800-GATEWAY for more information or to order a system. Prices range from $1,199.99 to $3,499.99.

DX442 - Cutting-Edge Technology at an Affordable Price

Gateway's mainstream multimedia desktop line, the Gateway® DX442, combines functionality and entertainment through a well rounded blend of features. The advanced

technology housed in these desktops allows consumers to listen to music while doing the family finances or editing video without experiencing a reduction in performance.

The models include an Intel Pentium Dual-Core, Intel Core 2 Duo or Intel Core 2 Quad processor. All use the Intel® G33 chipset with GMA X3100 Graphics, a 1333MHz Front-Side Bus and 800MHz memory support. Fast 2GB or 3GB of DDR2 memory ensures the system is responsive when handling multiple tasks, such as editing and managing digital photos, exploring demanding multimedia and games or running home office applications. The DX442XP includes the Windows XP Professional Edition operating system.

The smart case design provides easy acc ess to media options used most, including front A/V inputs and a high-speed USB 2.0 15-in-1 media reader located near the top of the system. Available front video input makes it simple to transfer digital and analogue video from camcorders.

Large 320GB or 500GB hard drives(1) are the perfect place to store treasured family photos, home videos and a music library. In addition, the PCs come with a multi-format DVD-RW and a DVD/CD-RW combo drive. The SuperMulti optical drive features Labelflash(TM) technology(2), for personalizing images and text directly onto discs.

Pricing and Availability

Some models in the DX Series are available now direct from Gateway. Customers can visit www.gateway.com or call 1-800-GATEWAY for more information or to order a system. Prices range from $549.99 to $999.99.

U.S. Based Telephone Technical Support

While many PC vendors go off-shore to save service costs, Gateway's telephone technical support for U.S. customers is 100-percent based in the United States. Customers are assured their calls are handled by knowledgeable, experienced, well-trained and dedicated support agents close to home(4).

Gateway Warranty, Service and Support

The new PCs are supported by the company's standard limited warranty options(4), but to help customers adopt and get the most out of Vista, Gateway recommends Answers by Gateway, which provides 24/7 telephone support for assistance with questions that go far beyond the system's standard limited warranty. For instance, Gateway's experts can help resolve most "how-to" questions about setting up e-mail or a home network, connecting a printer or transferring a home movie. They can also provide help with non-Gateway technology products, assisting with questions related to software, wireless networks, televisions, printers and digital cameras from most major manufacturers. This ensures Gateway customers are getting the most out of their Gateway PC and that their system works seamlessly with all of their consumer electronic equipment.

Additional service and support options are also available. Gateway's commitment to quality and reliability is evident in its award-winning line of PCs as well as in its exceptional service and support programs. The company's extensive online support centre helps customers maximize their PC investment; it gives them easy access to customer support representatives and information on important issues such as warranties, technical issues and upgrading

