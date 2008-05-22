How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Garmin Offers US$100 Lifetime GPS Subscription to BlackBerry Owners

Just in time for the recent surge of GPS expertise, Garmin is offering GPS Blackberry owners a lifetime licence for their navigation software. The US$99.99 fee replaces the $9.99/month subscription service, and Garmin Mobile for Smartphones gives access to Garmin's collection of maps, points of interest and very slightly sexy voice prompts.

AU: US only at the moment, I'm afraid.

While the "communicating with medium earth orbit" part of GPS is totally free, you generally have to shell out for an online service like Garmin's to get any navigating done — unless you've got a dedicated device with tons of stored maps. This new fee is equivalent to 10 months of normal subscription, and will carry on until you or your Blackberry kicks the bucket, providing your handset doesn't become sentient (See Giz v Garmin, Supreme Court of the United States Case 497, 2132 AD). [Garmin via IntoMobile]-John Herrman

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles