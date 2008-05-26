GameStop Squashes Its Bad Zune Habit

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

It was always strange seeing a video game retailer peddling MP3 players, but nevertheless GameStop has ceased selling Microsoft Zune portable media players. The breakup puts a small speedbump in Microsoft's path to wrest marketshare away from Apple's iPod line, and could slow the progress Zune made against Creative earlier this month. While the initial reaction might be doom-and-gloom for the Zune, the level-headed amongst us will remember that GameStop sells video games, not music players, and big box chains like Target, Best Buy and Wal-Mart will continue to stock it. GameStop said it will continue to sell Zunes until stock is dry, so if you're looking for a deal you might want to stop by your local store. [The Street via Kotaku]

