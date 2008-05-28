Keytars! Not just the tools of '80s bands and '80s revival bands, they're slip-covers for your keys to differentiate them from each other. Our buddies at Gama-Go made these wonderful things for just $6 each. Instead of having to look closely to see which key is slightly shorter or fatter than the other (difficult when drunk), just look at their colour. It's the next best thing to Keyport, except these guys don't keep your keys for 7 months and stop responding to emails. While you're grabbing this, go ahead and grab some shirts and hoodies. They're quality. [Gama-Go]
Gama-Go Keytars Are Classy and Full of Rock
