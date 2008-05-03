Gadget-Filled US$2 Billion Home Makes Bill Gates' House Look Like a Shack

Mukesh Ambani, head of Mumbai-based petrochemical giant Reliance Industries, is ranked as the fifth richest man in the world with a net worth of $46 billion. Unlike billionaires like Warren Buffet who reside in modest accommodations, Ambani is going balls-out with his new home. In fact, the home he calls "Antilla" will be the world's most expensive residence when the four-year building project is completed this January. When all is said and done, the 22-story Mumbai Tower it is based on will reach 167 metres into the sky with an absurd 400,000 square feet of interior space at a total cost of US$2 billion. So what accommodations does that kind of coin buy you?

First off, no two floors are alike. Ambani specified that each story of his home should be made using different plans and materials, with styles and architectural elements tying it all together. Furthermore, the odd shape of the structure is the result of a discipline called Vaastu, which is an Indian tradition that is similar to the principles of Feng Shui. As for some of the more technological elements, the lobby grants access to the home via nine elevators, and the elaborate crystal laden ballroom features a mount of LCD monitors, a huge sound system and a retractable showcase for artworks. There will also be an ice sauna where family and guests can escape the heat in a room filled with man-made snow. If that was not enough, there will also be a bad-arse home theatre that is outlined in the gallery above.

Kind of makes Bill Gates' US$125 million home look like some sort of slum. [Yahoo Finance via Geekologie]