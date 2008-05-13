Gadget Turns Your Water Bottle Into a Portable Shower

When you have been roughing it where showers are hard to come by, you will be happy to to have a Universal Shower Diffuser close at hand. Basically,the device attaches to the top of a standard PET water bottle and restricts the flow of water so that it can be dispensed like a shower head when squeezed. Just make sure you don't use that bottle you took a leak in during the car ride—unless you are into that sort of thing. Available for around US$50. [Made in Design via Swissmiss via Likecool]