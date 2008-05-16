Fujitsu U2010 Packs An Atom, Too

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Intel Atom-based UMPCs are finally rolling out, but not all of them are as inexpensive as we'd hoped. Fujitsu—never known for their budget systems—has announced their latest UMPC featuring a 5.6-inch rotating (touchscreen?), "3.5G" wireless and GPS. The catch? It's US$1,300 in Taiwan. Even with the extras and the Fujitsu name, that's just way more than we want to spend on a 5.6-inch lappie with that feature set. Then again, at 600 grams, it's about half a kilo lighter than the original Eee. And that counts for something. [Digitimes via CrunchGear]

