Fujitsu F706i is an Underwater TV Phone For Girls in Tubs

Fujitsu's upgrading their already awesome F703i waterproof phone to add a 2.7-inch screen, HSDPA, 2-megapixel camera and underwater TV action. Honestly, now that Fujitsu's pushed the bar for mobile phones into the underwater TV realm, we're not satisfied with any phone that doesn't have this. 3G iPhone? Does it have underwater TV? Then good day to you, sir.

The girl's actually holding the F703i, not the F706i, which inconveniently doesn't have a photo of her in a tub demonstrating how it works. Use your imagination please.

[New Launches]

