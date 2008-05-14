Fuel Cell Vacuum: Eco-Friendly Cleaning That Your Chiropractor Will Love

Obviously, a fuel cell powered vacuum is not anything we will have in our homes in the near future—but that doesn't mean designers are not thinking about the possibilities. This BacVac concept trades in the noisy electric motor and annoying cables for eco-friendly, cable-free, fuel cell, dirt-sucking power. Why they chose to sling the device over the user's shoulder is unclear, but one thing is for certain—if you tend to generate a lot of filth, it won't be long before you are reduced to some sort of suburban Quasimodo. [Continuum via Trends Now via DVICE]