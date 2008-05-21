Fruit-Powered Chip Promo Vid Shows Why Geeks Don't do PR

Being of a scientific persuasion myself, I couldn't help but chortle at this promotional video for the TI MSP430 Ultra Low Power microcontroller unit. Sure, the neat little device sucks really low current and is used in a wide range of gizmos like smoke detectors and the recent amazing Audeo voiceless translator. We talk a lot about alternative power sources here on Giz, and since these guys demo the chip's low energy needs by doing the old "fruit-powered" trick, I applaud them. But, dear Adrian and Kevin, you need to hire a better script-writer and actually drink the martinis you mention as power sources if you're going to get people revved-up about a specialised silicon chip! [YouTube— Thanks Lindsey]