FrogConcept Facemask Makes Any Dystopian Future a Happy Funtime Land

When the future goes to crap in the next 10 years or so, and anarchy rules as humanity falls into a deep, dark pit of despair, this alternate reality mask concept from Frog Design will be there to soften the blow. Invoking mental images of cowed sheep, Aldous Huxley's soma and even the Matrix, Frog Designs describes its FrogConcept mask as an escape for the doomed people of the future, complete with a "re-skinned" reality.

The visual design casts the mask as a lifestyle product of the future, as it plays with a glaring, exaggerated coolness of the wearer. It gives an almost robotic appearance, and suggests a diversion from what we define today as "normal" physical human interaction. Within the mask, smells, sounds, even air quality would be imitated to create a full sensory experience. The facial expressions of those wearing the device would be detected and projected onto personal avatars visible to others also living behind the shield of the mask.

I don't know about you guys, but I've been wearing my own version of this "next-gen" technology for a while now. It's called beer goggles, courtesy of my good friend Sam Adams, and it's been turning the bar scene into a beauty pageant for the past seven years. [Frog Design via Boing Boing]