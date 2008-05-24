Free Playboy, Popular Mechanics and Other Respectable Magazines on Your iPhone (or in Safari)

Usually, Zinio charges five bucks a pop for single digital issues of magazines like Men's Health, Popular Mechanics, Playboy, Penthouse and other classy rags. But on the iPhone, at least for now, you can read them from cover-to-cover for free, if you direct your browser to zinio.com/iphone. Yep, even Playboy. If you're on an actual computer, you can also change your user agent in Safari to mimic the iPhone's, and we've confirmed it'll work just as well. (BTW, the pics are desktop size, not iPhone puny.) No telling how long it'll last though, so you get your licks (or other verbs) in while you can. [iSmashPhone, Thanks Mike!]