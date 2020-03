While we're rarely captivated by drawers here on Giz, Fractal 23 is more than worthy to take a place next to USB fart warmers and the like. Because by properly staggering 23 drawers of varying sizes, Takeshi Miyakawa has made use of every inch inside this cube...the hard way. My IKEA dresser is more than a little jealous; it's turned to booze with my old Wal-mart patio set that hangs in the garage. Here's a bonus shot:

[Takeshi Miyakawa via DVICE]