Bad news for wannabe record breaker Michel Fournier. While he was foiled by weather yesterday in his attempt to freefall from 40 kilometres up, today he was foiled by what appears to be ineptitude. The weather was fine. The problem? His fancy balloon that was supposed to take him up so high wasn't attached properly while they were filling it and floated away. Uh, oops? No word on whether or not he's going to try again or slink away with his tail between his legs in embarrassment. When even the news broadcasters are making fun of you for failing, you know it's been a bad day. [BBC]
Fournier's Skydiving Record Attempt Fails When His Balloon Floats Away
