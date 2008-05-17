How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Four More Casio G-Shocks Round Out 25th Anniversary Collection

Four new G-Shocks that weren't seen at this week's 25th anniversary party are now being shown off. On top is the GW225E-7, the cream of this crop. It's ISO 200 metre water resistant and built for divers. It has a timer that logs dives, and memory storage for vital stats like blood type, diver certification card and passport number. It also has a solar battery, but no Multi-Band, and it costs US$350. Check out the rest after the jump.

watch4-300.jpgDolphin & Whale: The D&W is inspired by the Dolphin & Whale Eco-Research Network, a group working on environmental protection initiatives. It is translucent with blue highlights to represent the ocean, and it is engraved with the slogan "All Is One" on the back to represent the Network's feelings on life and nature. It features the solar battery, Multi-Band 5, rust resistance and standard G-Shock features.

watch3-300.jpgGWM5625E-7: This one updates the classic G-Shock design for the 25th anniversary, adding a long-lasting solar battery and Multi-Band 5, which automatically syncs the watch to five time stations around the world using radio waves. It also has five alarms and displays the time for 48 different cities around the world. The GWM5625E-7 goes forUS $150.

watch2-300.jpgEric Haze Edition: Graffiti artist Eric Haze is the inspiration behind this model, his third signature watch for G-Shock. Haze logos are on the band and backlight of the watch, which is a pretty basic model. It has shock and water resistance, but no solar battery or Multi-Band atomic time sync. At US$100, it's the cheapest of the new line.

Good stuff, G-Shock, and happy 25th birthday to you. [G-Shock]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles