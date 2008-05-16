Folding "Notebook" Grill (For Mobile Meat)

Even small BBQ grills can be awkward to lug to a tailgate, but this Notebook Portable Flat-Folding BBQ is just about as simple as carrying a meat-charring incinerator can be. Priced at around US$40, the Notebook BBQ can fold up when not in use, leaving your friend who agreed to carry the charcoal SOL. Once we learned how long the grill needed to cool to a holdable temperature, we could bust this thing out on a whim to spite those damned vegetarian sunbathers. Then, once the testosterone wore off, we'd apologise for ruining their otherwise perfectly lovely afternoon. [Gadget Shop via Coolest Gadgets]