Folding Colander Is Perfect for Flat Noodles

It took 100 prototypes to figure it out, but someone engineered the folding colander. The colander uses a 12-hinge design to retain its shape for straining and then folds flat to store easily in the always precious real estate of kitchen cabinetry. It's US$29 and comes in green or white—which are specifically not the baby blue you see in this photo. But that's probably a good thing*.

* Inevitably, at least someone reading this post will not only like baby blue but be wearing a baby blue jumper at this very moment that matches their baby blue kitchen built to resemble their baby blue car/house/dog/cat/baby boy's room. And we're sure said person has pulled it off quite tastefully. We also know that a colour snob will explain the colour is not baby blue and offer an alternative like "periwinkle"—even though we know that "periwinkle" is the wrong colour in this instance. All this has been anticipated, even welcomed, by the story's author.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

