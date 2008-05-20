Flying RC Penis Disrupts Garry Kasparov Speech

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We had to double check that this wasn't a story about Second Life, but rather is an actual event in actual meatspace occurring this past weekend in Moscow. As former chess champion Garry Kasparov was giving a speech to unite opposition political forces, a radio-controlled penis flew across the room to some applause and laughter. The fun was ended when a dour-faced man smashed the penis out of the air. That's always the case, isn't it? Some guy's having fun with a flying penis with someone joker just has to ruin the party. [India Times via Sharenator]

