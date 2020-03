This fully-motorised wheelchair—built from an electric golf cart and a Marine rescue helicopter seat—is equipped with a flamethrower capable of firing 4.5 metre flames. Capable of hitting 32 kilometres per hour, it is the latest invention of Lord Humongous—probably the secret identity of Dr. Strangelove—and a perfect opportunity for disabled people of the world to get even-Steven with all those punks who always park in the wrong spots.

[Race Great House Labs via Dark Roasted Blend]