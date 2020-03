It's not exactly cutting edge technology, but this "Fitzgerald" art deco fan will let you relive the best parts of the Prohibition era without abstaining from your self-medication. Featuring three speeds, oscillation and a lifetime warranty on the motor, the Fitzgerald can add a bit of class to your speakeasy for US$270. You'll just have to downgrade from your premium gin to the bathtub varieties for a while. [Horchow via DVICE]

UPDATE: You can get the lamp US$70 cheaper here.