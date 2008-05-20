Amazon's Kindle might pull in US$750 million by 2010, growing from an estimated 189,000 units this year to 2.2 million in the next couple, according Citi analyst Mark Mahaney. But how does that stack up against other important gadgets in their first year of life? Silicon Alley Insider has done the hard work for us. Considering that Kindle is a gadget type that the mainstream has had no basically interest in until now (e-reader) and that it's been perpetually out of stock, it's not doing too shabby, though it's had a serious hype advantage hype over some of those gadgets. I have the feeling Kindle 2 is where it's really gonna be at. [Silicon Alley Insider, Thanks Dan!]
First Year Kindle Sales vs. iPod, Palm Pilot and Other Famous Gadgets: How's It Doing?
Trending Stories Right Now
Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.