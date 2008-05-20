First Year Kindle Sales vs. iPod, Palm Pilot and Other Famous Gadgets: How's It Doing?

Amazon's Kindle might pull in US$750 million by 2010, growing from an estimated 189,000 units this year to 2.2 million in the next couple, according Citi analyst Mark Mahaney. But how does that stack up against other important gadgets in their first year of life? Silicon Alley Insider has done the hard work for us. Considering that Kindle is a gadget type that the mainstream has had no basically interest in until now (e-reader) and that it's been perpetually out of stock, it's not doing too shabby, though it's had a serious hype advantage hype over some of those gadgets. I have the feeling Kindle 2 is where it's really gonna be at. [Silicon Alley Insider, Thanks Dan!]