Sir Howard Stringer of Sony just unveiled a 0.3mm OLED that is thin as a playing card and can be used in a 27 inch TV that will ship soon. But not at reasonable prices. [All Things D]
First Photos of Sony's 0.3mm Thin OLED Screen: Coming in 27-Inch Screen Soon at Ridiculous Prices
