First Person R/C Plane, Almost as Good as Actually Flying

The Pilot View FPV 2400 is a (wireless) camera system that can strap on any R/C plane and stream images to the pilot, who wears video goggles below. Range is about 1 kilometre over the 2.4Ghz spectrum, and the video quality from such systems really isn't so bad (hit the jump for an example clip). At US$550, it's a commitment, and seemingly a tad risky to strap onto an even more expensive, properly-weighted R/C plane.



We'll be honest, we don't even care that we'd be wearing video glasses. It looks incredibly fun. [Product via Gearfuse]