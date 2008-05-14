Here's the first look at the new largest Apple Store in the U.S, courtesy of John Sheehy. Last time we saw the glass mammoth, it was covered up in an unsightly green sheet. Upon viewing this pic, you're expected to fall to your knees, shed an awe-inspired tear, and proceed to the nearest Apple Store — where you will buy large amounts of Apple gear. [Thanks, John]
First Look: Boston Apple Store Uncovered
