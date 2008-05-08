Shots of Sony Ericsson's Paris have been popping up here and there over the past month, but get yourselves an eyeful of the five-megapixel slider. Hang on, should I spell that "Eiffel?" [Unofficial Sony Ericsson Blog]
First Live Shots of Sony Ericsson Paris
