First Live Shots of Sony Ericsson Paris

Shots of Sony Ericsson's Paris have been popping up here and there over the past month, but get yourselves an eyeful of the five-megapixel slider. Hang on, should I spell that "Eiffel?" [Unofficial Sony Ericsson Blog]

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

