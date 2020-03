A few months back, we broke that Lenovo would capitalise on the success of the X300 by giving it a proper family. Here's a first look at the X300's little brother, the X200. There are no official specs at this time—you can see our original intel on the laptop here—but it appears to be 11ish-inches and packing fun red and blue icons. Here's the blurry model number shot for all you conspiracy theorists to enjoy:

