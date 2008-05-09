First Gen iPhone Shortage Hits NYC

At the Apple store on NYC's West 14th Street this morning, I caught this line, 30 people deep (my conservative estimate). I asked an employee what they were waiting for, and he told me "the iPhone." When I incredulously said it wasn't coming—we suppose—for another month, he said it wasn't the 3G iPhone, but "the one that came out last June. It's been out of stock all week." I asked him if he thought anyone should tell these poor saps that they should hold off for a month—before their dreams are crushed—but he just said "I don't think so." He couldn't actually confirm whether or not replenishments were on their way.