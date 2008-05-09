How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

First Gen iPhone Shortage Hits NYC

At the Apple store on NYC's West 14th Street this morning, I caught this line, 30 people deep (my conservative estimate). I asked an employee what they were waiting for, and he told me "the iPhone." When I incredulously said it wasn't coming—we suppose—for another month, he said it wasn't the 3G iPhone, but "the one that came out last June. It's been out of stock all week." I asked him if he thought anyone should tell these poor saps that they should hold off for a month—before their dreams are crushed—but he just said "I don't think so." He couldn't actually confirm whether or not replenishments were on their way.

