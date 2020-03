One for obsessive celeb-watchers, perhaps, Fujifilm's Finepix Z200fd has a kooky little feature that judges your loved up-ness by how close you're standing in the frame to your special friend/stalker/parole officer. As well as face recognition technology, a 5 x zoom, 52MB internal memory as well as space for all sorts of memory cards, and available in four colours (black, pink, silver and a black-red combo) the Z200fd is available in Japan from early next month for around US$380.

[Akihabara News]