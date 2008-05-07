Finally, Zoom Comes To Cameraphones

Cameraphone photography always reminds me of that Arrested Development episode where they find "proof" of WMDs, only to discover that it's actually just a close up of Tobias' junk taken from George Senior's mobile. I mean, so many photos come out looking nothing like what you see in the frame - and that's on the higher-end, 5-megapixel models.

So what kind of photos can we expect now that Samsung's dropping their G800 phone - which comes with 5-megapixels, 3x optical zoom (yeah, we said optical), xenon flash, face detection, digital image stabiliser, red-eye reduction, panorama, mosaic and macro shot modes, and a lens cover? Hopefully not scrotum shots that look like scrotums - that's probably just too much detail.

Aside from photography, the G800 offers quad-band HSDPA (7.2Mbps), a large 2.4-inch QVGA screen , plus easy connection to social networking sites like Facebook, YouTube and Flickr for uploading your pics and video (it also does MPEG4, H.263 video). There's even a mobile blogging client on board for potential Giz writers to practice with, and you get a bonus 2GB MicroSD card in the box.

It's available through Optus, Vodafone and 3 for $799.

