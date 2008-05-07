How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Finally, Zoom Comes To Cameraphones

Cameraphone photography always reminds me of that Arrested Development episode where they find "proof" of WMDs, only to discover that it's actually just a close up of Tobias' junk taken from George Senior's mobile. I mean, so many photos come out looking nothing like what you see in the frame - and that's on the higher-end, 5-megapixel models.

So what kind of photos can we expect now that Samsung's dropping their G800 phone - which comes with 5-megapixels, 3x optical zoom (yeah, we said optical), xenon flash, face detection, digital image stabiliser, red-eye reduction, panorama, mosaic and macro shot modes, and a lens cover? Hopefully not scrotum shots that look like scrotums - that's probably just too much detail.

Aside from photography, the G800 offers quad-band HSDPA (7.2Mbps), a large 2.4-inch QVGA screen , plus easy connection to social networking sites like Facebook, YouTube and Flickr for uploading your pics and video (it also does  MPEG4, H.263 video). There's even a mobile blogging client on board for potential Giz writers to practice with, and you get a bonus 2GB MicroSD card in the box.

It's available through Optus, Vodafone and 3 for $799.

[Samsung]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles